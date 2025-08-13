Prime Minister sets ambitious economic targets for 2025

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued his official Telegram No. 133/CD-TTg, outlining a directive to intensify efforts toward achieving the nation's 2025 economic growth targets.

The directive seeks to position Vietnam for robust, long-term development.

To ensure the economy grows by 8.3–8.5 percent in 2025 and establish a foundation for double-digit growth from 2026 to 2030, the Prime Minister has instructed ministries and localities to take decisive action.

Key directives include:

Boosting growth across all sectors: Industry and construction, agriculture-forestry-fisheries, and services.

Proactively adapting to reciprocal tariff policies from the United States.

to reciprocal tariff policies from the United States. Maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and protecting the economy's major balances.

The Prime Minister directed to research and develop a 'duty-free port' model to position Vietnam as a major logistics hub, and report to the competent authorities by October 2025.

The Prime Minister called for timely and resolute implementation of several key tasks to drive growth. These include promoting industrial production alongside comprehensive market restructuring and diversifying products, supply chains, and production chains.

For 2025, the Government has set an ambitious goal of achieving a 12 percent increase in total export turnover and a trade surplus of US$30 billion.

In the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors, efforts will focus on linking production to exports and sustainable consumption, with a target export value of $65 billion for 2025.

Additionally, the directive mandates urgent measures to curb and prevent African swine fever and to research and implement strategies for the early detection and eradication of plant and animal diseases.

The Prime Minister also instructed ministries to promote the development of the service and tourism sectors and to effectively tap into the domestic market. The goal is to achieve an approximately 12 percent growth in total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in 2025.

The tourism sector aims to welcome at least 25 million international visitors and 150 million domestic visitors in 2025.

The Prime Minister has directed the acceleration of total social investment, the development of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, as well as the creation of new production capacities for the economy. The Ministry of Construction, along with other ministries, agencies, and localities, is to push forward the progress of strategic and nationally significant transportation projects to ensure the completion of at least 3,000 km of expressways and over 1,700 km of coastal roads in 2025. Moreover, the Ministry should focus on disbursing 100 percent of the planned 2025 state budget investment capital, as well as all public investment funds from increased revenues and savings in the 2024 state budget.

The Prime Minister has also called for expediting preparations for several important railway projects, including the North–South high-speed railway, rail lines connecting Vietnam and China, expressway projects for the 2026–2030 period, and the upgrading and expansion of expressways.



Regarding the response to the tariff policy of the United States, the Prime Minister has directed ministries, agencies, and localities to effectively implement the resolution concerning comprehensive solutions for timely and effective responses to the U.S. tariff policy and the plan for executing the reciprocal trade agreement with the United States once it is issued; to develop and implement policies and solutions that support and enhance the competitiveness of sectors and businesses affected by the U.S. reciprocal tariff policy, assist in the implementation of traceability systems, and participate in supply chains and value chains both regionally and globally.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan