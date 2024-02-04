President presents 45-year Party badge to Secretary of HCM City Party Committee

Politburo member and State President Vo Van Thuong presented the 45-year Party membership badge to Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen during a ceremony on February 3.

President Vo Van Thuong presents 45-year Party membership badge to Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, President Thuong congratulated Nen on being awarded the badge, a noble distinction of the Party recognising his dedication and significant contributions to the revolutionary cause of both the Party and the nation.

He stressed that Nen has always upheld the spirit of a communist, remaining unwaveringly loyal to the Party, the Fatherland and the people during his 45 years of Party membership, regardless of circumstances or positions, whether in wartime or peacetime.

He added that since becoming a high-ranking Party member, Nen has worked alongside the Politburo, the Party Central Committee and the Secretariat to lead the entire Party, people and army in overcoming difficulties and challenges, achieving significant accomplishments, and building a Party that is increasingly clean and strong.

Nen, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the Party, President Ho Chi Minh and the preceding generations for their guidance and teachings, as well as to the generations of leaders who entrusted him with opportunities to serve the Fatherland and the people through each specific task.

He pledged that in any circumstance, he will remain steadfast in his ideal goal to continue learning and working more dedicatedly to meet the expectations of leaders and the people.

Born in 1957 in the southern province of Tay Ninh, Nen has held various positions throughout his career, starting from grassroots levels.

