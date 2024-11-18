Weather

Preparations urged for typhoon Man-yi on course for central region

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Monday urged localities from Quang Ninh to Binh Thuan to closely monitor the developments of typhoon Man-yi.

A map showing the direction of typhoon Man-yi, the ninth storm of this year. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Monday urged localities from Quang Ninh to Binh Thuan to closely monitor the developments of typhoon Man-yi, the ninth storm to affect Vietnam this year, and strictly manage offshore fishing vessels.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, typhoon Man-yi entered the eastern waters of the northern East Sea on Sunday evening, becoming the ninth storm of 2024.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, the maximum wind speed near the storm’s center reached category 11 (100–115 kph), with gusts up to category 14.

The storm was moving northwest at about 20 kph.

To proactively respond to the storm, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan instructed ministries, sectors and provincial and municipal People's Committees in coastal areas from Quang Ninh to Binh Thuan to closely monitor how it develops.

They were requested to strictly manage offshore fishing activities, organising inspections and notifying vessel owners and captains about the storm's position. This aims to ensure vessels avoid danger zones, navigate to safety or seek shelter.

The ministry defined the hazardous zone for the next 24 hours as between 17.0 and 21.0 degrees North latitude and 112.5 degrees East longitude. These zones may be adjusted based on updated forecasts.

Localities were also directed to prepare forces and equipment for rescue and emergency response when needed. Additionally, media agencies at central and local levels were instructed to enhance dissemination of storm-related information to local authorities and vessel operators.

Relevant ministries and sectors were urged to coordinate with local authorities in managing storm response based on their responsibilities and state management functions. Coastal localities were asked to maintain around-the-clock emergency operations and regularly report to the ministry.

