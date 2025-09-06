Potential storm unlikely to make landfall in Vietnam: Meteorologists

An ongoing tropical depression over the East Sea is expected to intensify into a storm on the afternoon or evening of Saturday, September 6.

Although the storm’s center is forecast to make landfall in China, Northern Vietnam will still be affected by its circulation.

As updated by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting at noon, the system over the northeastern East Sea had already reached wind speeds of level 7 (50–61 kilometers per hour) with 70–80 percent chance of becoming storm No. 7, internationally named Tapah, later tonight.

Satellite image of the tropical depression’s center at 1 p.m. on September 6 (Source: Z.E)

A representative of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting informed that favorable conditions for intensification include sea-surface temperatures of 29–30 degrees Celsius, weak wind shear and strong southwest monsoon activity.

If formed, it will become the 16th storm over the Northwest Pacific and the seventh over the East Sea this year, to be internationally named Tapah.

According to meteorological experts, storm No. 7 is tracking northwest under the influence of a weakening subtropical ridge.

With this path, the storm is unlikely to penetrate deep into Vietnam’s mainland and is instead forecast to make landfall in Guangdong Province, China on September 8, with sustained winds of level 10–11 (89–117 kilometers per hour), gusting to force 13–14.

Both domestic and international forecast centers anticipated that Tapah would reach peak strength prior to landfall, then quickly downgrade into a tropical low-pressure zone.

Meteorologists said that although storm No.7 is expected not to make direct landfall in Vietnam, its circulation will bring widespread heavy rainfall to northern provinces between September 9 and September 11, particularly across the midland and northeastern mountainous regions.

Local authorities and residents are recommended to prepare for risks of flash floods, landslides and localized inundation.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong