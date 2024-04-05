Sports

Poor performance pulls Vietnam down 10 places in latest FIFA rankings

The men's national football team of Vietnam plummeted 10 places to the 115th in the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA)'s world rankings released on April 4 .

The men's national football team of Vietnam plummeted 10 places to the 115th in the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA)’s world rankings released on April 4 as a result of their poor performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

The squad lost 30.04 points after two consecutive losses to Indonesia in March.

Vietnam are still at the 19th position in Asia and second in Southeast Asia after Thailand who stay at the 101st in the world. Meanwhile, with 30.04 more points gained from the wins over Vietnam, Indonesia moved up eight spots to the 134th in the world rankings.

Asia’s Top 5 remain unchanged with Japan (18th), Iran (20th), the Republic of Korea (23th), Australia (24th), and Qatar (34th).

The world rankings are still topped by Argentina, followed by France, Belgium, and England.

