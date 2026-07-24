PNJ limits product buyback transactions to two hours a day

PNJ announced that from July 24, it will accept product buyback transactions only between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

According to Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ)'s latest announcement, 110 stores across Ho Chi Minh City and other localities in the Northern, Central, Central Highlands, Southeastern and Mekong Delta regions have been designated to process product buyback transactions.

The designated locations include 25 stores in Ho Chi Minh City, 28 in the Northern region, 20 in the Mekong Delta, 13 in the Southeast, 12 in the Central Highlands and 12 in the Central region.

Customers conduct transactions at a PNJ store in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Nhung Nguyen

The company's remaining around 320 stores will only handle exchanges for new PNJ products of equal or higher value than the items being traded in, in accordance with the company's current promotional policies.

PNJ reaffirmed its commitment to fully meeting its buyback obligations to customers through two available options. Customers may choose to exchange the full value of their products for PNJ merchandise or receive cash under a payment schedule spread over 120 days.

Alternatively, customers may combine both options by converting part of the buyback value into PNJ products to receive promotional benefits, while taking the remaining balance in cash under the 120-day payment schedule.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong