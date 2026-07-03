PNJ issues statement after former P-Lab executive's arrest

In connection with the investigation into a transnational diamond smuggling ring, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) on July 3 issued a statement regarding the case involving a company within the PNJ system.

Evidence seized in the case (Photo: Thanh Hoa Police)

The company also affirmed that all PNJ diamond products certified by P-Lab are fully traceable and meet quality assurance standards.

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the Investigation Security Agency of the Department of Public Security of Thanh Hoa Province has prosecuted 22 suspects in connection with an exceptionally large transnational diamond-smuggling ring.

On the morning of July 3, PNJ announced that it had taken note of information released by the competent authorities regarding the investigation into Dang Ngoc Thao, former Director of P-Lab, a PNJ subsidiary, over alleged diamond smuggling activities.

The case concerns the personal legal responsibility of the individual involved and is currently under review by the competent authorities in accordance with the law. PNJ said it respects the ongoing investigation and will not make any comments beyond the information officially released by the competent authorities.

As the parent company of P-Lab, PNJ is working closely with the subsidiary to comply with requests from the competent authorities while providing management support to ensure that P-Lab's operations remain stable, uninterrupted, and fully compliant with applicable regulations.

PNJ stated that it has consistently placed product quality and customer interests as its top priorities. All diamonds distributed by PNJ and certified by P-Lab undergo quality inspection in accordance with ISO (International Organization for Standardization) standards, with verification against the grading standards of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). Records are also maintained to enable the technical specifications of each diamond to be traced and verified upon request.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh