Laos’ Champasak invites Ho Chi Minh City firm to develop new industrial park

Laos’ Champasak Province has invited an HCMC enterprise to survey a new industrial park project. The move aims to boost bilateral trade, logistics, and supply chain links to seaports following the 2026 HCMC Friendship Dialogue.

The Champasak provincial delegation from Laos conducts a field survey at Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 12, as part of side events at the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2026 (FD 2026), a delegation from Champasak province, Laos—led by Alounxai Sounnalath, Member of the Party Central Committee, Party Secretary, and Chairman of the People's Council of the province—visited and surveyed Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park (PM3 SIP) in Tan Phuoc ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation was briefed on the investment, development, and operational model of the industrial park, alongside touring its infrastructure, dry ports, logistics facilities, and manufacturing infrastructure.

Mr. Alounxai Sounnalath (left) expresses his wish to invite Thanh Binh – Phu My JSC to Laos to conduct a field survey for potential investment in a specialized industrial park. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of Thanh Binh – Phu My JSC introduce the scale, potential and strengths of Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park to the Lao delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Nhat Quang, Vice Chairman of the Board and Deputy General Director of Thanh Binh - Phu My Joint Stock Company, the developer of Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park (PM3 SIP), stated that the park spans nearly 1,000 hectares and sits adjacent to the Cai Mep - Thi Vai deep-water port complex, located 28 kilometers from Long Thanh International Airport. Its connectivity to key arterial routes, including the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau and Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressways as well as Ring Roads 3 and 4, offers seamless cargo transport to major seaports, airports, and consumer hubs.

Additionally, the industrial park features utility supply systems for electricity, water, natural gas, LPG, and industrial gases, integrated with inland container depots (ICDs), warehousing, and comprehensive logistics services for investors.

Following the site tour, Mr. Alounxai Sounnalath commended Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park (PM3 SIP)’s development model, highlighting its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and deep-water port connectivity. The Champasak leadership noted that these elements are critical to forming a hub for production, storage, transshipment, export, and international market linkage.

Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park (PM3 SIP)

Drawing from the field visit, the delegation discussed potential cooperation in developing industrial parks in Laos. Champasak currently hosts three industrial zones located near the Thai border, the Cambodian border, and in its central area, with the central zone developed by Japanese investors. The province is studying plans to zone an additional industrial park and expressed interest in inviting Thanh Binh-Phu My JSC to conduct feasibility surveys and explore tailored development models for the region.

A key priority for the Lao delegation involves freight transport routing from the proposed industrial zone in Sanasomboun district through Thai port networks or Da Nang Port to access international shipping lines. The delegation also sought insights into investment incentive policies, wastewater treatment processes, technical infrastructure organization, land clearance, compensation procedures, and safeguards for residents' welfare.

The survey opens prospects for connecting Ho Chi Minh City enterprises with Champasak province in industrial infrastructure, logistics, and investment attraction, translating FD 2026 initiatives from dialogue and exchange into tangible development cooperation.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh