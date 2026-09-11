Bold technological upgrades drive massive revenue surge for suburban farmers

Driven by progressive policies, local farmers are amassing wealth through strategic investments in hi-tech agriculture, deep processing, and robust production alliances across modern rural ecosystems.

Workers are actively operating at the Yen Duyen facility in Phuoc Thanh Commune (Photo: SGGP/Le Xuan)

Back in 2008, when initially venturing into poultry farming, Dinh Ngoc Khuong, residing in Nuoc Vang Hamlet of Phu Giao Commune possessed a mere 2,000 breeding chickens. Starting from this modest scale, his family systematically invested in advanced incubators, progressively expanding their flock to an impressive 400,000 birds today.

As production flourished, Mr. Khuong significantly expanded his farm’s footprint. He linked up with households across Dong Nai City, Lam Dong Province, and Tay Ninh Province to organize outsourced farming, essentially supplying breeding stock, feed, alongside veterinary medicines. Thanks to securing reliable market outlets, he confidently guaranteed product off-take for partnering households.

Under this strategic model, his family sells approximately 15 tonnes of broiler meat alongside 25,000 eggs daily. This drives total annual revenues up to a staggering VND20 billion (US$771,000), yielding a net profit of roughly VND2 billion ($77,100).

Leveraging his poultry operations’ sheer efficiency, Mr. Khuong accumulated capital to purchase agricultural land, heavily investing in cultivating durian across 10 hectares. Among this, 3 hectares yielded harvests in 2026, generating a lucrative revenue of approximately VND600 million (approximately $23,000) per hectare.

For Mr. Khuong, diversifying production effectively allows the farm to be far more proactive regarding income streams, so they don’t depend solely on a single crop. Notably, this relentless expansion always goes hand-in-hand with technological investments.

Within the poultry sector, the farm rigorously applies high-tech procedures. They utilize modern machinery to maintain a meticulously closed loop across all production stages. A prime example is their advanced egg incubation system, boasting a total investment of up to VND50 billion ($1.93 million), which substantially facilitated seamlessly adopting VietGAP-standard protocols.

Having secured such remarkable outcomes, in October 2025, Mr. Khuong was proudly awarded the Third-Class Labor Medal by the State President for exceptional achievements in sustainable poverty reduction.

Over in Phu Thinh Hamlet, Vu Thi Duyen, owner of Yen Duyen bird’s nest facility, actively sought pathways to elevate agricultural value through deep processing. Transitioning from primarily selling raw nests, her family progressively invested in processed products. In 2025, after participating in the OCOP (One Commune One Product) program, Ms. Duyen boldly spent over VND1.4 billion ($54,000) on heavy machinery, sublimation drying systems, alongside sterilized production lines.

A closed-loop process combined with semi-automated machinery effectively helped Yen Duyen’s refined products attain a 3-star OCOP certification in 2025. Currently, the facility’s merchandise is readily available across numerous local stores; it’s simultaneously favored by tourists as premium gifts. Annual revenue reportedly reaches nearly VND3 billion ($116,000), leaving a handsome net profit over VND1 billion (approximately $38,500) after fully deducting costs.

The dynamic shifts in agricultural production across Phuoc Thanh and Phu Giao communes aren’t merely isolated models, but they’re being systematically embedded within the locality’s long-term developmental roadmap, steering toward forging a completely novel production ecosystem.

The Resolution from the First Congress of the Phuoc Thanh Commune Party Committee, for the 2025-2030 term, explicitly identified the robust development of high-tech agriculture alongside the rural ecological economy as a crucial breakthrough, serving as a fundamental pillar for sustainable economic growth.

Consequently, the locality is heavily concentrating its strategic solutions and resources to continually support cooperatives alongside collaborative groups in expanding chain-based production.

According to Chairman Nguyen Thanh Thong of the Phuoc Thanh Commune People’s Committee, the commune presently boasts 8 products securing 3- to 4-star OCOP recognition. Alongside progressive product development, local residents have also demonstrated pronounced shifts in their production mindset. They’re paying far closer attention to rigorous procedures, quality standards, premium packaging, foolproof traceability, deep processing, brand building, and relentless market expansion.

Echoing this exact sentiment, Chairman Vu Hai Ly of the Phu Giao Commune People’s Committee argued that the locality genuinely possesses numerous favorable conditions to foster high-tech agricultural production, ultimately forging a highly efficient closed-loop chain.

Over the recent period, the commune has focused heavily on promoting its strongest agricultural commodities, introducing advanced techniques, modern technology, plus next-generation machinery serving the production line. They’ve also been actively connecting with enterprises supplying agricultural services and materials, alongside companies dedicated to product consumption.

Forging a novel production ecosystem is also the precise trajectory set by HCMC’s OCOP Program for its upcoming phase, strategically transitioning from broad-based horizontal expansion toward profound vertical depth, drastically elevating overall quality, added value, and market competitiveness. Simultaneously, it aims to intertwine the OCOP framework with the structural overhaul of the agricultural sector, vehemently fostering modern, ecological, multi-functional, plus multi-value urban agriculture alongside specialized high-tech production zones.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam