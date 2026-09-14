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European consuls general visit Long Thanh Airport project

SGGPO

A delegation of representatives from the Consulates General of the Netherlands, France, Hungary, and Germany in Ho Chi Minh City visited and learned about the Long Thanh International Airport project on September 14.

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The delegation of representatives from the Consulates General of the Netherlands, France, Hungary, and Germany in Ho Chi Minh City visited and learned about the Long Thanh International Airport project on September 14. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation viewed the project model, Runway 23L, and the passenger terminal area while receiving updates on the progress of ongoing work packages. The two sides also discussed potential support and cooperation in the coming period.

According to the authority of Long Thanh International Airport, the visit helped strengthen connectivity between the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the authority of Long Thanh International Airport, and European diplomatic missions in Vietnam, while opening up opportunities for future cooperation.

Earlier, on September 8, the authority of Long Thanh International Airport hosted a delegation of Korean Air executives and representatives for a survey of airport infrastructure and operating conditions. The two sides discussed plans to launch commercial flights between Long Thanh Airport and Incheon International Airport in South Korea while continuing to strengthen and develop cooperation between Long Thanh International Airport and Korean Air.

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Delegates from European countries visit Long Thanh International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)
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Korean Air representatives conduct an on-site survey at Long Thanh International Airport. (Photo: ACV)
By Le Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh

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