PM Pham Minh Chinh pays floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Russia

The PM observed a solemn moment of remembrance for President Ho Chi Minh – a great leader, national hero and great man of culture, who laid the foundation for the friendship between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, now the Russian Federation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh lays flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's monument in Moscow on March 23 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage laid flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's monument in Moscow on the morning of March 23 as part of their ongoing official visit to Russia.

The PM and delegation observed a solemn moment of remembrance for President Ho Chi Minh—a great leader, national hero, and great man of culture, who laid the foundation for the friendship between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, now the Russian Federation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates attend the flower-offering ceremony at President Ho Chi Minh's monument in Moscow on the morning of March 23 (Photo: VGP)

They reaffirmed their determination to preserve and promote the enduring ties with Russia and its people and further deepen the Vietnam–Russia relationship in a more substantive, effective, and close manner.

The Ho Chi Minh Monument, situated in Ho Chi Minh Square in Moscow’s Akademichesky district, symbolizes the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Russia. It was unveiled to commemorate the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birth. Designed by sculptor Vladimir Efimovich Tsigal and architect Roman Grigoryevich Kananin, the work draws on imagery of the sun and bamboo—symbols of vitality and resilience of Vietnam. Inscribed on the pedestal in Russian is one of President Ho Chi Minh’s most famous sayings: “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom.”

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates attend the flower-offering ceremony at President Ho Chi Minh's monument in Moscow on the morning of March 23 (Photo: VGP)

The monument is not only an artistic landmark but also a gathering place for the Vietnamese community in Russia, especially during major commemorative events. It has also become a popular destination for international visitors, helping to strengthen bilateral ties.

Earlier the same day, the Vietnamese Government leader also laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers in Alexander Garden, along the western wall of the Kremlin, paying tribute to Soviet soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Great Patriotic War from 1941 to 1945.

The memorial, inaugurated on May 8, 1967, is one of Russia’s most sacred sites. Since 1997, under a decree of the Russian President, the Kremlin Regiment’s guard-changing ceremony has been held here every hour. The solemn ritual has become a prominent attraction for both local people and visitors.

Vietnamplus