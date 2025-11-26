PM affirms Vietnam welcomes greater investment and innovation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged Vietnam’s support for global investors, aiming to make Ho Chi Minh City Asia’s next-generation financial hub at a meeting with executives from 20 leading global technology and financial corporations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets executives from 20 leading global technology and financial corporations. (Photo: SGGP)

Yesterday afternoon, as part of the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a working session with leaders from 20 of the world’s top technology and financial corporations. The open discussion reflected the Vietnamese Government’s readiness to accompany and facilitate the international business community’s strong investment interest in Ho Chi Minh City.

Global corporations commit to long-term investment in Vietnam

Leading technology and financial corporations shared their optimism and proposed avenues of cooperation with Vietnam. Most agreed that Ho Chi Minh City possesses all the essential conditions to become a new-generation financial center of Asia, particularly as the country sustains robust growth, pursues institutional reforms, and continues upgrading its digital and energy infrastructure.

Chairman Bruno Wu of Sun Seven Stars stated that the group owns an ecosystem of 2,164 AI models, which are equivalent to 85 percent of all advanced training models worldwide, ready for deployment in Vietnam. With a network of 220,000 AI engineers, he expressed his intention to “bring international experts to train Vietnamese engineers, transform data into assets, build industrial 4.0 capacity, and move toward industry 6.0.” The group aims to help Vietnam become a regional hub for industrial AI applications.

CEO Yang Peng of Ant International saw significant potential for Ho Chi Minh City to lead Asia in three emerging financial domains such as trade finance, small and medium enterprise (SME) finance, and on-chain finance based on digital assets. He emphasized that the city’s International Financial Center could become a trade finance gateway for both Vietnam and Southeast Asia if it effectively leverages new technologies such as generative AI, blockchain, and digital identity. The CEO of Ant International, which is a global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, expressed the group wish to make Ho Chi Minh City the “home base” for its regional digitalization programs.

Representatives of global technology and financial corporations at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Positive signals also came from global capital markets. Will Ross from Dragon Capital shared that “regional pension funds have expressed interest in investing in Vietnam’s infrastructure following FTSE Russell’s market upgrade.” He noted that Ho Chi Minh City’s International Financial Center would “unlock long-term capital flows, reduce Vietnam’s financing costs, and strengthen domestic investors’ contributions to national development".

The Global Economic Alliance, represented by Ross, is committed to launching 5–7 pilot projects on cross-border payments within the next 12 months to reduce remittance costs and increase international capital inflows into Vietnam.

In the digital platform sector, Nguyen Lam Thanh, General Director of TikTok Vietnam, reported that the platform currently serves over 70 million users, including 45 million buyers making more than 100 million monthly transactions valued at about US$10 billion. He proposed that the city facilitate procedures for TikTok to relocate three of its global services, including e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital logistics, to Vietnam without disrupting service for nearly 50 million customers. If approved, the company plans to submit establishment documents by December.

The banking sector also affirmed its commitment to accompany the city’s vision. Deputy CEO Vo Hoang Hai of Nam A Bank emphasized that office infrastructure, insurance, data centers, and financial support services form the “backbone” of any international financial center. He affirmed the bank’s readiness to collaborate with the city in developing these components under its second strategic pillar.

During the meeting, several corporations called for the Government to accelerate licensing for technology and energy projects and ensure a robust electricity transmission network to support renewable energy development. They recommended establishing a public–private infrastructure development company, with the State holding a controlling interest, to expedite priority projects.

Energy infrastructure was a shared concern. Many investors noted that Vietnam’s rapid growth requires a stable electricity supply and ample energy to power data centers, AI computing, and high-tech industries. Clean energy and battery technology corporations view Vietnam as a strategic destination but emphasized the need for consistent, long-term policy frameworks.

The Government’s commitment to reform and partnership

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed deep appreciation for the cooperative spirit of the 20 global corporations. He remarked, “The most encouraging thing is that all of you have committed to investing in Vietnam — a reflection of your trust, responsibility, and affection for the country".

The Prime Minister underscored that Vietnam is entering a critical stage of green and digital transformation, both of which require significant capital. To attract that capital, he said, Vietnam must continue fostering transparent institutions, modern infrastructure, and flexible governance.

He affirmed the Government’s agreement with corporate proposals regarding data infrastructure, AI, data centers, blockchain, digital commerce, renewable energy, and regulatory sandboxes for digital assets. Vietnam, he reiterated, is advancing green and digital transformation simultaneously, considering these as new growth engines alongside investment, exports, and domestic consumption.

The Prime Minister closed with three guiding principles: “Listen – Act Quickly – Deliver Measurable Results”. He underscored the importance of honoring commitments with outcomes that are both tangible and quantifiable. In his remarks, he urged the business community to unite under the ethos of a facilitating government, pioneering enterprises, robust public–private collaboration, and shared prosperity for both citizens and businesses.

Addressing investors’ concerns about energy, the Prime Minister assured that Vietnam’s overall electricity supply remains sufficient. The temporary shortages in 2023 were localized and managerial in nature. The Government, he said, is accelerating investment in transmission, diversifying energy sources, promoting renewable energy, improving efficiency, and lowering costs to ensure affordable, stable, and sustainable power for the country’s development.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan