Japan remains stable and strategic market for Vietnam

Vietnam’s trade with Japan reached a new milestone in 2025, with bilateral turnover surpassing US$50 billion for the first time reaffirming Japan’s position as one of Vietnam’s most stable export markets amid global economic fluctuations.

The processing of bananas for export to Japan is conducted at Unifarm Company, which cultivates 400 hectares of bananas in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to official sources, results from 2025 show that Japan continues to be a stable export market for Vietnamese goods, with Vietnamese products highly valued by Japanese consumers.

On January 8, the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan and the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that, for the first time, total two-way trade between Vietnam and Japan surpassed US$50 billion in 2025. This marks a significant milestone in the strong growth of bilateral trade, reaffirming Japan’s position as one of Vietnam’s largest and most stable trading partners amid global economic uncertainty.

Specifically, total trade between Vietnam and Japan reached more than US$51.43 billion in 2025, an increase of 11.28 percent compared to 2024.

Of this, Vietnam’s exports to Japan totaled US$ 26.77 billion (up 8.77 percent), while imports from Japan reached US$24.68 billion (up 14.13 percent). As a result, Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of US$2.09 billion with Japan in 2025.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, the trade structure between the two countries continues to demonstrate strong complementarity, highlighting each economy’s strengths and their deep integration within regional supply chains.

Japan remains a stable destination for Vietnamese exports and a reliable source of input materials. Vietnam’s trade surplus also reflects the country’s growing production capacity and ability to meet Japan’s stringent quality standards.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan

