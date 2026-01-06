Container handling fees at deep-water ports to rise from February 1

The Ministry of Construction has announced a revised price framework for container handling services at Vietnam’s seaports, with rates set to rise by about 10 percent.

Under a newly issued decision amending Article 7 of Decision No.810/QD-BGTVT on container handling tariffs, the updated pricing will take effect from February 1, 2026. The new framework applies to the country’s two major deep-water port hubs—Lach Huyen and the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex.

Accordingly, handling charges for loaded containers covering imports, exports, temporary imports, re-exports, transit, and transshipment at these ports will increase by around 10 percent compared with current levels. Specifically, handling fees for loaded import, export, temporary import, and re-export containers will range from US$63 to $73 per 20-foot container, $94 to $107 per 40-foot container, and $103 to $119 per container exceeding 40 feet. For loaded transit and transshipment containers, the corresponding rates will be $37–44 per 20-foot unit, $56–64 per 40-foot unit, and $62–72 for containers larger than 40 feet.

The ministry has also adjusted the price framework for container handling services between vessels or barges and port yards, as well as vice versa, to facilitate inter-port transportation. Under the revised schedule, fees will range from $9 to $17 per loaded 20-foot container and $14 to $25 per loaded 40-foot container.

According to the Vietnam Maritime and Waterways Administration, Vietnam’s container handling charges remain relatively low compared with those of many countries in the region, a factor seen as a competitive advantage in attracting large-capacity vessels to deep-water ports. The latest adjustment aims to generate additional resources for ports to reinvest in equipment, upgrade infrastructure, and enhance service quality, while meeting the requirements of green development, digital transformation, and deeper international integration.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan