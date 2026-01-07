“Green Tick” products displayed on shelves for Tet shopping

These days, supermarkets and shopping centers across Ho Chi Minh City see a surge of shoppers, especially those buying products for the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet).

On the shelves, items labeled with the “Responsible Green Tick” (or simply “Green Tick”, which signals verified origin and quality) are becoming increasingly visible and attracting more attention from customers.

The AEON Vietnam system has reported a significant increase in Tet shopping compared with regular days. Currently, 130 products in the system carry the Green Tick certification. During this period, businesses are encouraging suppliers to expand offerings in candies, jams, and regional specialties for the upcoming Tet holiday.

After more than a year and a half of implementing the Green Tick program, products carrying the label are gradually becoming consumer favorites. So far, 12 major modern retail and distribution chains have joined the initiative, including Saigon Co.op, SATRA, AEON, Central Retail, MM Mega Market, Bach Hoa Xanh, WinCommerce, King Food Market, Lotte Mart, GS25, Genshai and Farmers Market.

Currently, 389 suppliers and 4,012 products have been certified to meet Green Tick standards and are widely available across retail chains in Ho Chi Minh City. According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, sales have risen by more than 20 percent compared to the start of the program, reflecting a strong consumer trend toward safe, high-quality products.

Tightening quality inspection and supervision

Previously, Green Tick products were primarily piloted in the vegetables and fruits category from Lam Dong and Dong Nai provinces. Currently, the program has expanded to many items, such as meat, eggs, candies, and Tet specialty products. This expansion helps diversify the range of products and expand participation across more provinces and cities.

From the perspective of state management, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade continues to encourage more suppliers to join the “Green Tick” program, prioritizing vegetables, fresh foods, candies and jams, processed foods, regional specialties and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products.

Green Tick items are displayed at a Ho Chi Minh City supermarket. (Photo: SGGP/ Gia Han)

According to Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade, the department will tighten quality inspections and supervision, publish the results, conduct periodic sampling and remove any violating units from the Green Tick program.

At the same time, the program will honor and support Green Tick businesses to encourage compliance and foster a healthy competitive environment.

The Goods Quality Control Program in Ho Chi Minh City, also known as the “Responsible Green Tick”, was launched by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in March 2024. Management agencies perform routine inspections, and any non-compliant product will receive a 'red alert' across the entire supermarket and store network and be removed from the program.

By Thi Hong, Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong