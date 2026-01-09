Vietnam International Financial Center in Da Nang City launched

The Vietnam International Financial Center (VIFC) in Da Nang City was officially launched at Software Park 2 on the afternoon of January 9.

Attending and delivering his speech at the launch ceremony, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh commended the proactive and decisive approach of the Da Nang City People’s Committee in quickly implementing the Government’s policy, preparing infrastructure, organizing the administrative apparatus, and ensuring all necessary conditions for the center to commence operations. He noted that this demonstrates Da Nang’s strong ambition to advance in its new development phase.

According to him, the International Financial Center is a key national policy to unlock resources, modernize the growth model, enhance productivity and competitiveness, and position Vietnam in global financial markets. The National Assembly recognizes it as a historic institutional breakthrough, providing a strong framework to attract high-quality international capital.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted Da Nang’s strategic geo-economic location, its role as a gateway to major sea routes, modern digital infrastructure, and dynamic local governance. He also urged ministries and agencies to improve the legal framework, while the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank coordinate with Da Nang City to pilot new operational models.

The city, in collaboration with Ho Chi Minh City, must finalize dual-location regulations by January 2026, develop infrastructure, particularly soft infrastructure, and streamline its executive apparatus.

For the side of local authorities, Mr. Ho Ky Minh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee and Chairman of the VIFC Executive Board, said the VIFC aims to mobilize and allocate financial resources efficiently, promote innovation, and develop the digital economy, operating under international standards with a lean, professional structure focused on investors, financial institutions and markets.

At the ceremony, the VIFC’s official electronic portal was launched, offering one-stop services and linking data with state management agencies.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong