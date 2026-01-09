PM Pham Minh Chinh urges May 10 to become international fashion group

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked State-owned garment corporation May 10 to focus on accelerating green and digital transformation, moving decisively towards net-zero emissions.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked State-owned garment corporation May 10 to focus on accelerating green and digital transformation, moving decisively towards net-zero emissions, applying AI and big data in production, upgrading its position in global value chains by shifting from simple processing to FOB and ODM, and building a global brand representing Vietnamese intelligence and culture.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing a ceremony in Hanoi on January 8 to celebrate the firm's 80th founding anniversary, the PM outlined key tasks to May 10 to ensure it remains a flagbearer of the textile and garment industry in Vietnam’s new development era.

He stressed the need for the firm to focus on accelerating green and digital transformation, moving decisively towards net-zero emissions, applying AI and big data in production, upgrading its position in global value chains by shifting from simple processing to FOB and ODM, and building a global brand representing Vietnamese intelligence and culture.

He advised the firm to maximise free trade agreements and strengthen the domestic market under the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods,” while investing in human resources, fostering corporate culture and reinforcing Party building within the corporation.

The Government leader hailed the firm's impressive performance over the past eight decades, noting that the corporation has consistently been a pioneer, preserving the qualities of “Uncle Ho’s soldiers” on the economic front.

Tracing its origins to modest military garment workshops in the Viet Bac resistance base in 1946, May 10’s eight-decade journey mirrors Vietnam’s modern history.

From serving wartime production to advancing through reform and deep international integration, the corporation has continuously transformed itself, becoming a leading brand and a symbol of Vietnam’s textile and garment industry.

Throughout its development, May 10 has upheld a people-centred philosophy, regarding workers as its most valuable asset. The corporation was among the first to establish kindergartens, a college, healthcare centres and a comprehensive welfare system, enabling generations of employees to work with peace of mind and long-term commitment.

Currently, May 10 employs over 10,000 workers across seven provinces and cities. Despite global economic volatility, in 2025 the corporation maintained stable growth, recording total import-export turnover of US$328 million, including over $200 million in exports.

Its revenue reached VND5.14 trillion ($195.5 million), profit stood at VND212 billion, and the average monthly income of its employees exceeded VND11 million per worker. May 10 has twice been awarded the title of Hero by the Party and State, along with many other prestigious honours.

The corporation aims to reach $1 billion in import-export turnover by 2030 and secure a firm position on the global fashion map. PM Pham Minh Chinh reviewed major milestones in May 10's development, recalling President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to May 10 in January 1959, during which he emphasised sound thinking, thrift practice in production and devotion to the workplace values that have shaped May 10’s distinctive culture of thrift, creativity and discipline.

He noted that from a poor country, Vietnam has emerged as a leading global exporter in many sectors, with total trade turnover surpassing a record $930 billion. The textile and garment industry remains a key pillar, with exports of $46 billion, placing Vietnam among the world’s top three exporters. May 10 has made a significant contribution to these achievements, he stated.

The PM praised May 10’s resilience in 2025, with double-digit profit growth despite market challenges. He also commended its strategic flexibility in tapping the domestic market when exports faced difficulties.

Highlighting May 10 as a model enterprise with both vision and social responsibility, he noted its exemplary welfare system, including childcare from six months of age, education support for workers’ children and on-site healthcare facilities.

May 10 was also lauded as a pioneer in the dual transition towards green and digital transformation. Investments in traceability, clean energy, artificial intelligence and green factories have boosted labour productivity by 52 percent, reduced costs and met stringent standards of the EU and US markets, noted the PM.

At the ceremony, PM Pham Minh Chinh presented the First-Class Labour Order to May 10 Corporation and Third-Class Labour Orders to outstanding individuals.

VNA