HCMC Tax Department assigned VND627 trillion revenue target for 2026

The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department held a conference on January 6 to review tax collection performance in 2025 and outline tasks for 2026.

Overview of the conference (Photo: SGGP/ Mai Hoa)

According to the department’s report, total state budget revenue in the city managed by tax authorities in 2025 was estimated at VND619,989 billion (US$23.6 billion), reaching 123.5 percent of the target assigned by the Government and 118.2 percent of that set by the municipal People’s Council.

The figure rose 21.4 percent year on year, marking the first time Ho Chi Minh City’s tax revenue has surpassed VND600 trillion (nearly US$23 billion).

Attending and speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh commended the tax sector’s efforts in 2025, noting that the reorganization of the administrative apparatus did not disrupt operations and that budget revenue achieved notable results.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP/ Mai Hoa)

In particular, domestic revenue exceeded targets within the first ten months of 2025 and recorded growth of more than 30 percent in the second half.

Regarding outline tasks for 2026, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh called on the tax sector to continue modernizing management, accelerating administrative reform and digital transformation, supporting business households in transitioning to new management models, and striving to increase budget revenue by at least 10 percent.

In his remarks at the conference, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department Doan Minh Dung said that in 2026, the city’s tax authority has been assigned a budget revenue target of more than VND627 trillion (nearly US$24 billion).

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department Doan Minh Dung speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP/ Mai Hoa)

On this occasion, many collectives and individuals were honored with commendations from the Head of the General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance and the Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department for their outstanding achievements in 2025. Collectives and individuals receive commendations at the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Mai Hoa Collectives and individuals receive commendations at the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Mai Hoa

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong