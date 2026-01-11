Ministry calls for inflation control, price stability during Tet holiday

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang has signed and issued Directive No. 03/CT-BTC, calling for enhanced management, administration, and price stabilization measures during the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Shoppers purchase fresh vegetables and fruits at a supermarket. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Finance’s announcement on January 10, the Minister instructed relevant agencies to closely monitor domestic supply and demand as well as market prices in order to promptly advise on appropriate management, regulatory, and price-stabilization measures, particularly in the periods before, during, and after the Lunar New Year, to prevent abnormal fluctuations that could undermine socio-economic development or affect the livelihoods of people in areas impacted by flooding and heavy rains.

He also called for intensified efforts to combat smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods, alongside strict oversight of tax declarations, tax settlements, and tax refund procedures.

The Minister of Finance directed the Department of Price Management to take the lead, in coordination with relevant units under the Ministry of Finance and functional agencies across ministries and sectors, in gathering information and closely monitoring supply–demand dynamics, market conditions, and price movements, particularly for essential commodities prone to significant price fluctuations. The department is tasked with promptly advising the ministry on appropriate price management and regulatory measures to help stabilize market prices and keep inflation within targeted levels.

The Price Management Department was also instructed to proactively advise the ministry on the implementation of price management within its mandate, conduct market price analyses and forecasts, develop inflation scenarios for 2026, and recommend suitable policy responses to guide price administration and control.

For provincial Departments of Finance, the Minister of Finance required close coordination with relevant departments and agencies to proactively advise provincial People’s Committees on strengthening price management, regulation, and stabilization efforts at the local level.

The General Statistics Office and provincial statistical offices were tasked with coordinating to provide timely data on supply and demand conditions and price indices nationwide and locally before, during, and after the Lunar New Year, particularly for essential goods and services that directly affect people’s daily needs.

Meanwhile, the Customs Department and regional customs branches were instructed to concentrate resources on ensuring smooth customs clearance and cargo release, preventing congestion at border gates during the holiday period. They were also directed to step up risk management, inspection, supervision, and customs control in order to promptly detect, prevent, intercept, and handle violations.

The Department of State Reserves and its regional branches were instructed to strictly control purchase and sale prices of national reserve goods, as well as import, distribution, and storage costs for the reserves under their direct management. They are to ensure the timely and effective release of national reserve goods, in accordance with decisions by the Minister of Finance, with accurate targeting, proper categories, quantities, quality, and safety standards. These measures aim to safeguard social welfare, provide relief during the pre-harvest period and the Lunar New Year, support communities affected by natural disasters, floods, and epidemics, and contribute to the recovery of production.

Meanwhile, the Tax Department and provincial and municipal tax authorities were tasked with maintaining a firm grasp of taxpayers and revenue sources within their jurisdiction, closely managing tax declarations and payments by enterprises, organizations, and individuals to ensure the accurate, full, and timely collection of taxes, fees, charges, and other revenues into the state budget.

The State Treasury was instructed to manage the state cash fund to fully and promptly meet the spending needs of all levels of the state budget and of agencies and entities conducting transactions with the State Treasury.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance’s Steering Committee 389 was directed to step up leadership, inspections, and supervision to ensure agencies effectively implement measures to combat smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods, in line with the National Steering Committee 389’s action plan for the period before, during, and after the 2026 Lunar New Year.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh