Vietnam opens 2026 trading year with ambitious market modernization agenda

Vietnam’s securities industry began 2026 with a strong commitment to reform, as government leaders outlined bold strategies to drive innovation, transparency, and digital transformation across the financial market.

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang performs the ceremonial gong-ringing to inaugurate the first stock exchange trading session of 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

This morning, the Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) held a bell-ringing ceremony to inaugurate the first trading session of 2026. Speaking at the event, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang emphasized that amid challenges and unpredictable global fluctuations, the securities industry must push forward with stronger, more flexible innovation.

The Minister directed the industry to focus on several key priorities, including improving the legal framework to foster a stable, safe, and sustainable securities market. He also stressed the importance of leveraging opportunities as the market approaches its planned upgrade and of decisively implementing solutions outlined in the national development plan for Vietnam’s capital market.

To achieve the expected upgrade by September 2026, Minister Nguyen Van Thang urged the securities industry to urgently address remaining obstacles, complete necessary procedures, and meet all criteria set by international rating agencies. He highlighted that these efforts must align with global standards while reflecting the realities of Vietnam’s evolving market.

The Minister also called for rapid digital transformation, modernization of trading and payment systems, and the application of new technologies to enhance oversight and supervision. He emphasized the need to expand product diversity through the development of bond and derivative markets, as well as to broaden the investor base encouraging greater domestic participation and attracting more foreign capital.

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the cermeony (Photo: SGGP)

Furthermore, Minister Nguyen Van Thang underscored the importance of strengthening market discipline through tighter inspections and audits, and through strict handling of manipulation and fraud. He said investor education and promotion of transparent, lawful, and long-term investment practices would be vital to building a safe and sustainable market.

The Minister added that 2026 holds special significance, not only as the start of a new economic cycle but as the beginning of a new era in national development, one marked by aspirations for prosperity and strength. Given the challenging tasks ahead, he affirmed that the Ministry of Finance would continue to provide maximum support and favorable conditions for the securities industry to fulfill its mission.

Vu Thi Chan Phuong, Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission (SSC), noted that 2026 also marks the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s securities industry (1996–2026). She said the SSC’s priority is not only to maintain growth but also to strengthen the market’s safety, transparency, and resilience ensuring its adaptability to new models amid deepening global integration.

The SSC, she affirmed, is committed to thoroughly implementing the Ministry of Finance’s directives and deploying strategic solutions to enhance the quality, depth, and long-term sustainability of Vietnam’s securities market.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan