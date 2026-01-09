Industrial, export processing zone network accelerates green, digital shift

The HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) convened its fourth-quarter 2025 review conference with infrastructure developers operating across the city’s export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) on January 9.

Delegates attend the conference.

Delivering the keynote report, Mr. Truong Van Phong, HEPZA’s Deputy Director, outlined the operational landscape of HCMC’s EPZ–IP network in 2025 and key objectives for 2026.

HEPZA recorded several notable gains in 2025. Total committed investment—including new registrations and adjusted capital—exceeded US$5.4 billion, up 2.66 percent from 2024 and equivalent to 119.46 percent of the year’s target. The agency advanced initiatives supporting green and sustainable industrial development and submitted proposals to the city government on restructuring five zones. Organizational restructuring was successfully completed following the merger of administrative units, while labor relations and public order remained stable throughout the year. Numerous welfare programs were organized to support workers during public holidays and the Lunar New Year.

However, Mr. Truong Van Phong acknowledged persistent shortcomings. Administrative processing continued to experience delays, with 14 overdue cases among more than 10,000 filings—equivalent to 0.14 percent. Digital records conversion also fell short of full coverage, prompting 36 complaints from enterprises recorded on the National Public Service Portal.

HEPZA Deputy Director Truong Van Phong speaks at the event.

Looking ahead, HEPZA plans to attract $4.25 billion in total investment in 2026, with an aspirational target of $4.5 billion. The agency will begin executing the master plan titled “Development Orientation for Five Export Processing and Industrial Zones: Tan Thuan, Tan Binh, Hiep Phuoc, Cat Lai, and Binh Chieu.” Administrative reform remains a priority, with the goal of resolving 100 percent of applications received through the city’s digital platform on schedule or ahead of deadlines.

At the conference, representatives from Viettel HCMC presented a digital-transformation roadmap for HEPZA and enterprises operating within EPZs and IPs. The plan includes establishing a digital-first administrative authority, supporting secondary investors in technology adoption, assisting infrastructure developers in smart-zone upgrades, and transitioning industrial parks toward greener, more intelligent, and data-driven operations.

HEPZA Director Bui Minh Tri addresses the conference.

Concluding the event, HEPZA Director Bui Minh Tri emphasized four pillars for infrastructure developers: accelerating the shift toward green and circular industrial models; expanding digitalization and smart-park implementation; improving workforce quality and worker welfare; and promoting sustainable, environmentally aligned investment flows. Mr. Bui Minh Tri also reaffirmed HEPZA’s commitment to administrative streamlining and supporting enterprises in overcoming operational obstacles.

Later the same afternoon, HEPZA and the HCMC Police Department signed a cooperation framework for safeguarding security and public order in EPZs and IPs across the city through 2030.

By Thanh Dung – Translated by Thuy Doan