Phu Quy Island named among top Southeast Asia travel destinations for 2026

Also known as Cu Lao Thu, Phu Quy lies about 120 km southeast of Phan Thiet and covers roughly 18 sq.m. In addition to the main island, the area includes smaller islets such as Hon Tranh, Hon Do, Hon Da Cao, and Hon Hai.

A corner of Phu Quy Island (Photo: SGGP)

Phu Quy Island in Lam Dong province has been selected as one of the top 10 must-visit destinations in Southeast Asia for 2026 by Thai newspaper Khaosod, praised for its pristine nature and “cinematic beauty.”

“Bangkok is back, Bali is bursting, and Vietnam is viral. As we enter 2026, the real question is, “Where can you go to actually hear yourself think?” the newspaper said.

Ignoring the neon lights of Orchard Road in Singapore and the selfie sticks of Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the Thai newspaper on January 5 released a list of 10 “rare” destinations—the “quiet corners” that are still raw, slightly difficult to reach, and authentically ASEAN.

Khaosod highlights Phu Quy Island for its untamed charm, wind-swept scenery, and picture-perfect beauty.

“While everyone heads to Phu Quoc, the real island seekers are taking the ferry from Phan Thiet to Phu Quy. It’s a rugged, volcanic landscape with emerald waters and zero mass tourism. It feels like Vietnam’s coast did 30 years ago,” the newspaper said.

Accommodation on Phu Quy Island is mostly limited to guesthouses and homestays, as large hotels and resorts are rare. The rugged terrain, shaped by volcanic remnants, is surrounded by emerald waters and remains free from mass tourism.

The island enjoys a cool and fresh climate year-round. The best time to visit Phu Quy is from December to June, as the storm season typically occurs between September and November. During the spring and summer months, the sea is calm and clear, with gentle winds, making it easy to explore the smaller surrounding islets.

In addition to Phu Quy, Khaosod’s list features several lesser-known destinations in Southeast Asia, including Ulu Temburong in Brunei, Nong Khiaw in Laos, Romblon in the Philippines, Doi Mae Salong in Thailand, Koh Tonsay (Rabbit Island) in Cambodia, Bukit Lawang and Sumba Island in Indonesia, Ipoh in Malaysia, and Mergui Archipelago in Myanmar.

Vietnamplus