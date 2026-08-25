Boat services to islands in An Giang suspended due to bad weather

Passenger boat and ferry services to Phu Quoc and other islands in An Giang were suspended on August 25 as storm No. 4 brought rough seas and strong winds.

Boat operators at the Rach Gia High-Speed Boat Terminal suspend services to the islands due to bad weather. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 25, the Kien Giang Maritime Port Authority announced that passenger boats and ferries serving islands in An Giang Province had been temporarily suspended due to rough seas and strong level 7 (50-61 km/h) to level 8 (62-74 km/h) wind gusts caused by storm Narra.

At the Rach Gia High-Speed Boat Terminal in Rach Gia Ward, An Giang Province, high-speed boat services to Phu Quoc, Nam Du, Hon Son, and Hon Tre islands were all suspended. Many passengers only learned of the suspension upon arriving at the terminal and had to return home, while those traveling from distant locations had to rent nearby rooms or hotels while waiting for services to resume.

Passengers wait at the Rach Gia High-Speed Boat Terminal. (Photo: SGGP)

At the Superdong ticket office on the morning of August 25, many passengers arrived to change their tickets and postpone their trips until the following day. Passengers who no longer wished to travel were offered refunds. A Superdong representative said that all services on the Rach Gia–Nam Du, Rach Gia–Phu Quoc, Ha Tien–Phu Quoc, Ha Tien–Tien Hai, and Rach Gia–Lai Son routes and their return journeys were suspended on August 25. Services are expected to resume on August 26 if weather conditions improve.

Similarly, Phu Quoc Express and Thanh Thoi Ferry have announced the suspension of services on the Rach Gia–Phu Quoc and Phu Quoc–Ha Tien routes for August 25.

By Tan Thai—Translated by Kim Khanh