Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Souvenir Design Contest 2026 launched

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on August 21 launched the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Souvenir Design Contest 2026.

The contest, themed “Spark Creation, Spread Inspiration”, aims to find distinctive souvenir products that reflect the character of Ho Chi Minh City, diversify tourism offerings, enhance visitors’ experiences and encourage greater tourist spending.

The contest is open to domestic and foreign organizations and individuals legally living, studying or working in Vietnam. Designers, artisans, artists, architects, lecturers, students, businesses and creative communities are particularly encouraged to participate.

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, speaks at the contest launch. Photo: SGGP/ Gia Han

According to Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the contest is expected to identify products with compelling stories, distinctive identities, practical applications and strong market potential, helping connect creativity with market demand.

Foreign tourists shop for souvenirs at Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Thi Hong

Entries will be classified into three categories. Category A covers souvenirs for conferences, seminars, festivals, and cultural and tourism events. Category B includes souvenirs for domestic and international visitors and tourists. Category C features gifts designed to promote brands and participating businesses.

The prize package comprises cash awards, in-kind prizes, and certificates awarded by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism. For Category A, the first prize is worth VND80 million (US$3,040), the second prize VND60 million (US$2,280), three third prizes VND30 million (US$1,140) each, and 10 consolation prizes VND10 million (US$380) each. For Category B, the first prize is worth VND70 million (US$2,660), the second prize VND50 million (US$1,900), three third prizes VND25 million (US$950) each, and 10 consolation prizes VND10 million (US$380) each. For Category C, the first prize is worth VND50 million (US$1,900), the second prize VND30 million (US$1,140), three third prizes VND15 million (US$570) each, and 10 consolation prizes VND10 million (US$380) each. The organizing committee will accept entries from August 21 to October 21, 2026. Participants can find detailed information about the contest at https://hcmcgifts.com/.

Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, presents flowers to members of the contest’s judging panel. Photo: SGGP/ Gia Han

Outstanding entries will be selected for further development, promotion and production partnerships, to gradually incorporate them into tourism activities, promotional programs, external relations and city events.

In the first eight months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to welcome approximately 7.77 million international visitors, equivalent to 70.6 percent of its annual target, and 35.5 million domestic tourists, or 71 percent of the target. Tourism revenue is estimated at VND259.696 trillion (US$9.87 billion), reaching 78.7 percent of the annual target.

In August, Ho Chi Minh City is estimated to welcome 635,000 international visitors and 3.82 million domestic tourists, generating approximately VND22.23 trillion (US$844 million) in tourism revenue.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong