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Passengers get guidance on canceled Bamboo Airways ticket refunds

SGGPO

The Vietnam Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged passengers whose Bamboo Airways flights were canceled to submit refund claims and retain supporting documents.

The Vietnam Competition Commission (VCC) said on August 20 that it had received several consumer complaints about refunds for canceled Bamboo Airways flights and subsequently worked with Viet Bamboo Airways Joint Stock Company on consumer protection responsibilities.

At the working session, Bamboo Airways representatives pledged to improve information transparency and provide timely guidance to consumers on exercising their legal rights when flights are canceled. The airline also said it would prioritize resources to receive, review and process passengers’ refund requests.

Passengers seeking refunds for canceled flights are advised to visit Bamboo Airways’ dedicated refund page and complete the online form with the required information.

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Illustrative image: bambooairways.com

Passengers who purchased tickets directly through the Bamboo Airways website, mobile app or ticket offices should follow the airline’s published refund instructions. Those who purchased tickets at a ticket office should contact the original ticket office or Bamboo Airways for assistance.

Passengers who purchased tickets through travel agents or other intermediaries should contact the agent or intermediary that issued their tickets to submit refund requests and receive further guidance.

The commission also urged passengers to keep booking confirmations, flight cancellation notices, refund requests and records of communications with Bamboo Airways or ticket sellers. These documents will help passengers track their cases, verify relevant information and resolve any disputes that may arise.

If their rights or legitimate interests are affected, consumers should first seek to resolve the matter directly with Bamboo Airways or the ticket agent.

If the business fails to respond or refuses to negotiate without a valid reason, consumers may seek assistance from the Department of Industry and Trade in their place of residence or where the business is headquartered, the Vietnam Consumer Protection Association or a local consumer protection association.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Bamboo Airways canceled flights ticket refunds passenger rights consumer protection National Competition Commission Ministry of Industry and Trade

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