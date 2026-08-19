Travel

Myanmar tourists drawn to beaches, resorts, spicy cuisine in Central Vietnam

SGGPO

Myanmar travel companies see strong potential in Central Vietnam, particularly for beach holidays, resort stays and spicy local cuisine.

From August 15 to August 19, Visit Indochina, the Myanmar Tourism Federation, the Hue City Department of Tourism and the Da Nang City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism jointly organized a familiarization (famtrip) trip for 60 major Myanmar travel companies to explore tourism products in Da Nang and Hue.

Over five days, the delegation toured attractions, accommodation establishments and tourism service providers in Hue and Da Nang.

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The delegation visits a tourist attraction in Da Nang City.

The program aimed to promote Da Nang and other destinations in central Vietnam while introducing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism policies and new tourism products to Myanmar partners.

San Win, Director of San Toe Kyaw Company Limited, said that he was impressed by the destinations as well as the enthusiasm and professionalism of the tour guides. He also expressed his desire to return to Vietnam, particularly Da Nang, when he has the opportunity.

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The delegation visits a tourist attraction in Hue City.

According to May Thet Lin, Vice Chairwoman of the Myanmar Tourism Association, Myanmar travelers tend to favor beach holidays, resorts and spicy food. She suggested that tourism businesses design itineraries accordingly, allowing visitors more time to relax and enjoy destinations.

Nguyen Son Thuy, Director of Visit Indochina Company Limited, said that the famtrip allowed Myanmar travel companies to directly experience local destinations and services, helping them better assess the tourism products on offer. The company plans to continue working with Da Nang authorities to hold roadshows and promotional events in Myanmar.

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Organizers present souvenirs to partners during the famtrip.

Mai Thi Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center, said that Myanmar is a promising market thanks to its geographical proximity, visa-free travel and direct air connections.

The Yangon-Da Nang air route currently operates two flights per week and is expected to increase to four flights per week from September 2026, facilitating travel between the two sides.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Myanmar tourists Da Nang tourism Hue tourism Central Vietnam famtrip beach tourism MICE tourism Myanmar travel market Yangon-Da Nang flights tourism promotion

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