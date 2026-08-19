New attractions set to draw tourists during National Day holiday

A wide range of cultural, entertainment and tourism activities are being prepared across the country for the five-day National Day holiday from August 30 to September 3, offering visitors new experiences and attractions.

In Hanoi, an exhibition titled “A Thousand Years of Heritage” is being held from August 8 to September 25 to mark the 950th anniversary of the establishment of the Temple of Literature and the 81st National Day.

The “A Thousand Years of Heritage” exhibition at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi. Photo: the Temple of Literature

Hoa Lo Prison is hosting a thematic exhibition from August 19 to September 5, honoring the sacrifices of the People’s Public Security forces and revolutionary soldiers.

Six art troupes from the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held performances across communes and wards on the evening of August 19, showcasing programs centered on revolutionary traditions, patriotism and national pride.

In Quang Ninh Province, the lighthouse area in Bai Chay is hosting a series of nighttime entertainment activities, including the 3D mapping show at 9 p.m. daily and an artistic fireworks display at 10 p.m. Additional performances will be held at 8:45 p.m. from Friday through Sunday.

Entertainment venues in Ha Long have also prepared programs for visitors, including combo tickets allowing access to three parks over two consecutive days.

In Da Nang, according to Traveloka, bookings for visits to Sun World Ba Na Hills during the National Day holiday have increased 132 percent compared with the same period last year.

The Golden Bridge in Da Nang is decorated with colorful flags and flowers for the National Day holiday. Photo: Ha Sun

The resort has decorated its grounds with flags and flowers, while the Golden Bridge is adorned with hundreds of national flags. A range of art and entertainment programs will also be held. Free shuttle buses will transport visitors from central Da Nang to Ba Na Hills.

In Sa Pa, Lao Cai Province, the first Brocade Festival will be held at Ban May from August 22 to September 6. The event will feature activities recreating traditional cotton growing, flax spinning, weaving and brocade embroidery, along with art performances and folk games.

A flag-raising ceremony will be held at the summit of Fansipan, 3,143 meters above sea level, on September 2. Photo: Ha Sun

On September 2, a solemn flag-raising ceremony will be held at the 3,143-meter summit of Fansipan. During the holiday, Muong Hoa Valley will enter its ripe-rice season, with terraced fields turning golden while firecracker flower hills bloom amid the Northwestern mountains.

To ensure visitor safety during the holiday, local authorities have been asked to control service prices, ensure food safety, maintain public security and order, strengthen fire prevention and fighting and ensure traffic safety. They have also been instructed to proactively regulate traffic and visitor flows, maintain hotlines and address touting, overcharging and unreasonable price increases.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Huyen Huong