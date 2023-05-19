SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Travel

Phan Thiet – Phu Quy Island route operates two-hull hi-speed boat

SGGP
Phu Quoc Express this morning officially began the operation of one of its three two-hull hi-speed boats named Trung Trac in Phan Thiet Port (Binh Thuan Province).
Phan Thiet – Phu Quy Island route operates two-hull hi-speed boat ảnh 1

Trung Trac Boat for Phan Thiet – Phu Quy Island route

The running of Trung Trac Boat greatly reduces the travel time between the mainland and Phu Quy Island District (in Binh Thuan Province) to about 2 hours.

Phan Thiet – Phu Quy Island route operates two-hull hi-speed boat ảnh 2

The operation of Trung Trac Boat can reduce travel time to two hours

Trung Trac Boat is designed according to European standards, with four Rolls Royce MTU engines imported directly from Germany. It can serve nearly 600 passengers from Phan Thiet City to Phu Quy Island District in two hours.

Phan Thiet – Phu Quy Island route operates two-hull hi-speed boat ảnh 3

Spacious and modern passenger compartment


Besides Trung Trac Boat, there are other alternatives for this route, including Tuan Chau Express II, Phu Quy Express, Superdong I, Superdong II, and Phu Quy Island.

Phan Thiet – Phu Quy Island route operates two-hull hi-speed boat ảnh 4

Phu Quy Island District


Phu Quy Island District is located 56 nautical miles (110km) away from the mainland. The island has a population of over 30,000 dwellers. Since the beginning of this year, it has welcomed nearly 50,000 tourists.

By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Huong Vuong

Tags

Phan Thiet – Phu Quy Island route Phu Quoc Express two-hull hi-speed boat travel time reduction

Other news