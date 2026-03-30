Phan Phuong Oanh crowned Miss World Vietnam 2025

Phan Phuong Oanh, 23, from Hanoi, outperformed 46 contestants to win the title of Miss World Vietnam 2025.

Miss World Vietnam 2025, Phan Phuong Oanh (C); first and second runners-up Le Phuong Khanh Nhu and Truong Tam Nhu

The grand finale of Miss World Vietnam 2025 took place on the evening of March 29 at the Military Zone 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City. The event was attended by Chairwoman of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley, and the reigning Miss World, Opal Suchata.

During the final night, contestants competed across multiple segments, including a group performance, the Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) showcase, swimwear, evening gown presentations, and the question-and-answer round.

Born in 2003 in Hanoi, Phan Phuong Oanh stands at 1.73 meters tall. She has been highly regarded for her striking beauty, strong stage presence, and solid academic background. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international business from the National Economics University, with an IELTS score of 7.5 and HSK Level 3 certification in Chinese.

She will represent Vietnam at the 74th Miss World pageant in 2027.

Miss World Vietnam 2025, Phan Phuong Oanh

Earlier in the competition, Phuong Oanh secured a place in the Top 5 of the Fashion Beauty category and the Top 4 of the Head-to-Head Challenge. In 2022, she competed in Miss Vietnam 2022, finishing in the Top 10 and earning the Miss Beach Beauty title.

She has also served as a communications ambassador for various student-led events and volunteer initiatives, including Global Volunteer – AIESEC and Brave Marketer.

The first and second runner-up titles were awarded to Le Phuong Khanh Nhu, 22, from Khanh Hoa Province, and Truong Tam Nhu, 21, from Hue City, respectively. First runner-up Khanh Nhu also received the Head-to-Head Challenge award.

In addition, the organizing board presented a series of subsidiary titles, including "Beauty with a Purpose” to Le Ngoc Nhu Quynh; “Most Popular Beauty” to Do Thuy Linh; “Talent Beauty” to Le Thi Trang; “Media Beauty” to Bui Thu Thuy; “Beach Beauty” to Trinh Yen Nhi; “Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) Beauty” to Vo Doan Bao Ha; “Sports Beauty” to Tran Thi Kieu Anh; “Fashion Beauty” to Nguyen Dao Tuyen Duong; “Tourism Beauty” to Phan Hai Nhu; “Dedication Beauty” to Phung Thi Dieu Linh; “Diplomacy Beauty” to Nguyen Do Vu Yen; and “Inspirational Beauty” to Nguyen Dang Kha Tram.

Top 3 finalists

Top 6 finalists

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh