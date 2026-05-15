Exhibition honors 80 years since Ho Chi Minh’s appeal for national resistance

Part of the 2026 Sen Village Festival, the thematic display at the Nghe An – Nghe Tinh Soviet Museum showcases hundreds of images, documents, and artifacts, retracing the historic call that united the nation in defense of independence.

Visual materials and photographic documents are displayed at the exhibition

As part of the 2026 Sen Village Festival, the thematic exhibition named 80 nam Bac Ho ra Loi keu goi toan quoc khang chien (80 years since Uncle Ho issued the Appeal for National Resistance) will be held from May 19 to 23 at the Nghe An Museum of Soviet Nghe Tinh.

The exhibition is organized under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the Nghe An Provincial People’s Committee, commemorating the 80th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s Appeal for National Resistance (December 19, 1946 – December 19, 2026). Participating localities include Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Gia Lai, Hue, and Dien Bien.

Featuring hundreds of photographs, documents, and artifacts, the exhibition recreates the historical context of the years immediately following the 1945 August Revolution, when the newly established Democratic Republic of Vietnam faced severe challenges. At a critical moment for the nation, President Ho Chi Minh’s Appeal for National Resistance became a rallying call for people across the country to defend national independence and freedom.

The exhibition space is divided into several thematic sections highlighting both the historical significance and contemporary relevance of the all-people and comprehensive resistance movement. Key topics include the victory of the 1945 August Revolution, the nationwide response to the resistance movement, and the continued promotion of patriotism in the cause of national construction and defense today.

Participating localities will also showcase documents, photographs, and materials reflecting revolutionary traditions, socio-economic achievements, cultural identity, tourism potential, and signature local products. Nghe An will feature a book exhibition dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, while Dien Bien will present materials linked to the Dien Bien Phu victory. Ha Tinh, Gia Lai, and Hue will highlight the resilience of local people during the resistance period alongside their aspirations for development in the new era.

Organizers said the exhibition aims to promote the historical, ideological, and humanistic values of the Appeal for National Resistance, while fostering national pride, solidarity, and the spirit of self-reliance, particularly among younger generations.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan