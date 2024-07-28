Pham Thi Hue advances to quarterfinals in women's heavyweight single sculls

The female rower of the Vietnamese team performed well in the Repechage round and secured a spot in the women's heavyweight single sculls quarterfinals.

Rowing athlete Pham Thi Hue advances to the quarterfinals in the women's heavyweight single sculls.

Pham Thi Hue continued to compete in the women's heavyweight single sculls rowing event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. On the afternoon of July 28 (Vietnam time), she participated in the first of three Repechage rounds to vie for a quarterfinal spot.

In her Repechage round, Pham Thi Hue exerted herself from the first 500 meters to stay in the leading group. She maintained a steady pace and finished the 2,000-meter race with a time of 8'00"97, placing second. The first place went to Philippine rower Joanie Delgado with a time of 7'55". This Repechage round featured five competitors, but only the top two secured spots in the quarterfinals. Thus, Pham Thi Hue earned her place in the quarterfinals, scheduled for the following day at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Earlier, the initial qualifying round for the women's heavyweight single sculls selected the top 18 rowers for the quarterfinals. With six additional rowers (after three Repechage rounds) being selected, the quarterfinals will feature a total of 24 competitors. It is encouraging for Pham Thi Hue to be one of the two Southeast Asian rowers to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

This marks Pham Thi Hue's first Olympic appearance, and she has achieved a commendable result. In Paris, Pham Thi Hue is one of the two oldest athletes among the 16 Vietnamese representatives.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan