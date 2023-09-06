Party leaders of Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos hold high-level meeting in Hanoi

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the Cambodian People’s Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith had a high-level meeting in Hanoi on September 6.

The meeting was a significant event aimed at further strengthening relations among the Parties and people of the three countries in the context that the region and the world continue witnessing complex developments, and all the three Parties and countries are entering a new development period.

The leaders informed one another about the situation of their respective Parties and countries, particularly the Party building and socio-economic development, and discussed emerging international and regional issues as well as the issues of shared concern. They also reviewed the cooperation outcomes of their Parties and countries while outlining major directions for cooperation in different spheres for the time ahead, for the sake of the common interests of the countries’ people.

Offering congratulations on the important and comprehensive achievements the countries have obtained, they noted with satisfaction that the cooperation among the three countries' Parties and people has been growing intensively and extensively across the board with political relations further enhanced, defense-security ties promoted effectively, and partnerships in economy, culture, science-technique and education recording progress.

The leaders emphasized that the tradition of solidarity and mutual assistance among the countries' Parties and people is a precious asset, one of the most important factors, and one of the biggest sources of strength for each Party and country’s struggle for national liberation and independence in the past, along with national construction and defense at present.

They affirmed the continuation of communications and education among the public, especially the young, to nurture the relations among Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.

They agreed that in the current context, the three Parties and the three countries need to intensify solidarity, coordination, and mutual support. They will continue viewing the Parties’ relations as the core and direction for overall ties among the countries, and consolidate the pillar of defence and security cooperation. The aim is to increase collaboration in external affairs, make breakthroughs in economic links, and boost cooperation in culture, education, science, and technology.

Other areas of cooperation include tourism and agriculture, reinforced connections among agencies of the three countries’ Parties, States, Fronts, people’s organizations, and localities on the basis of each side’s potential and strength.

The leaders also agreed to keep bringing into play the existing cooperation mechanisms and consider the establishment of some new ones in order to enhance cooperation among their Parties and countries for the sake of the three countries’ people, along with regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development.