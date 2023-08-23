Part of Hanoi Highway officially named after General Vo Nguyen Giap

A ceremony for renaming a section of Hanoi Highway after General Vo Nguyen Giap was held on August 23 in HCMC’s Thu Duc City by the municipal People’s Committee.

Attending the event were former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Chairwoman of the HCMC's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, leaders and former leaders of the city, and relatives of late General Vo Nguyen Giap.

The event aims to mark the 112th birth anniversary of General Vo Nguyen Giap (August 25, 1911 - 2021), the 78th anniversary of the 1945 August Revolution (August 19), and National Day (September 2).

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc reviewed the journey of revolutionary activities and the great contribution of General Vo Nguyen Giap to the cause of national liberation and reunification.

General Vo Nguyen Giap, whose real name is Vo Giap, was born on August 25, 1911, in a Confucian scholar family rich in the patriotic tradition in Loc Thuy Commune in Le Thuy District of Quang Binh Province.

In the early 1940s, he was guided and assigned multiple tasks at the Cao-Bac-Lang base by leader Nguyen Ai Quoc-Ho Chi Minh.

As a member of the Central Party Executive Committee, the Standing Committee of the Indochinese Communist Party, the National Uprising Committee, the Vietnam National Liberation Committee, and commander of the Vietnam Liberation Army, he had a great contribution to the August General Uprising in 1945.

The top-ranked General was one of the most outstanding military strategists. He was an excellent disciple of President Ho Chi Minh and a protector of the Vietnamese people and the Vietnamese army. He had made great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was loved and respected by the people and in the international community and will be the pride of generations of officers and soldiers nationwide.

General Vo Nguyen Giap passed away in Hanoi on October 4, 2013.

A 7.8km section of Hanoi Highway, from Saigon Bridge in Thao Dien Ward to the Thu Duc intersection, is renamed Vo Nguyen Giap Street to pay tribute to the great contribution of "the eldest brother” of the Vietnam People’s Army to the country’s struggle for national independence.

On behalf of the family, Mrs. Vo Hanh Phuc, daughter of General Vo Nguyen Giap expressed her sincere thanks to the Party, Government, and people of HCMC for their love for General Vo Nguyen Giap. After the country's reunification, the General was always interested in the economic, social, and scientific development of HCMC, especially the affection for the people in the city and Southern region.