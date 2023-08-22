Ceremony for renaming part of Hanoi Highway into Vo Nguyen Giap Street held

A ceremony for renaming a section of the Hanoi Highway that will be changed into Vo Nguyen Giap Street will be held on August 23 in HCMC’s Thu Duc City by the municipal People’s Committee.

The event aims to mark the 112th birth anniversary of General Vo Nguyen Giap (August 25, 1911 - 2021), the 78th anniversary of the 1945 August Revolution (August 19), and National Day (September 2).

Accordingly, a 7.8km section of Hanoi Highway, from Saigon Bridge in Thao Dien Ward to the Thu Duc intersection, will be renamed Vo Nguyen Giap Street to pay tribute to the great contribution of "the eldest brother” of the Vietnam People’s Army to the country’s struggle for national independence.

The Transport Department of HCMC announced that vehicles would be banned on a section of a street leading to Vincom Megall Mall in Thuc Duc City’s Thao Dien Ward where the ceremony will occur on August 23.