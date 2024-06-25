Pacific Airlines resumes domestic flights after three-month hiatus

Pacific Airlines will resume domestic flights starting on June 26 after a three-month hiatus.

The carrier will offer from six to eight flights a day on some domestic routes between HCMC and Hanoi, Da Nang, and Chu Lai. The airline plans to provide nearly 1,000 flights, equivalent to 180,000 seats during peak season.

During peak periods, the airline will proactively increase flights between HCMC and Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Hue, and Tuy Hoa to meet passengers' travel demand.

During the restructuring process, Pacific Airlines will upgrade service standards to offer passengers an opportunity to enjoy a flight experience with Airbus A321 aircrafts with equivalent quality to Vietnam Airlines

Notably, Pacific Airlines will provide Business and Economy class seats including baggage and meals onboard, an in-flight entertainment system, frequent flyer program allowing members to earn miles flying with Pacific Airlines.

Passengers can purchase tickets at ticket offices, agents, websites, and mobile applications of Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines.

Travelers who buy tickets for codeshare flights operated by Pacific Airlines through Vietnam Airlines' booking system or website will see a notice “For Flights operated by Pacific Airlines” or “For Flights operated by BL” and the flight number VN6XXX.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh