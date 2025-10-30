Over VND1.1 trillion (US$42 million) donated to flood-and storm-hit people

As of 4 p.m. on October 29, individuals, organizations and units have registered donations totaling over VND1,105 billion (US$42 million) to support people in storm and flood-affected areas.

In response to the call from the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to support people in storm and flood-hit areas, numerous agencies, businesses, organizations and individuals both inside and outside the country have contributed through the account of the Central Relief Mobilization Committee – Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

By 4 p.m. on October 29, registered contributions from individuals, units, and organizations reached over VND1,105 billion (US$42 million). Of this, VND494 billion (US$18.7 million) has already been transferred to the accounts of the Central Relief Mobilization Committee.

Mr. Do Van Chien, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, receives a donation from Samsung Vietnam.

On October 29, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee reported that, as for the received funds, the committee allocated a total of VND428 billion (US$16.2 million) in three phases to 17 provinces and cities to support post-storm and flood recovery efforts.

These include Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Lang Son, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Lao Cai, Bac Ninh, Phu Tho, Son La, Hung Yen, Hai Phong, Hue and Dien Bien.

Also on October 29, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed Decision No. 2400/QD-TTg to provide emergency financial support to Hue City, Quang Tri and Quang Ngai provinces to help locals overcome damages caused by ongoing heavy rain and flooding.

Specifically, VND350 billion (US$13 million) from the 2025 Central Budget Reserve was allocated to these three localities to meet immediate urgent needs and stabilize people’s livelihoods after the floods.

Accordingly, Hue City received VND150 billion (US$5.7 million), Quang Tri Province VND100 billion (US$3.8 million), and Quang Ngai Province VND100 billion (US$3.8 million), as proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong