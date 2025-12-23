Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum wraps up

The 15th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded on the morning of December 23 after two days of intensive working, completing all agenda items with a high degree of consensus and quality.

In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that the Party Central Committee unanimously affirmed the great and historic achievements attained over nearly a century under the Party’s leadership.

The implementation of the 1991 Party Platform and its revised and supplemented version in 2011 has reaffirmed the correctness, creativity, and appropriateness of the Party’s "Doi moi" (renewal) path, as well as the inevitability of Vietnam’s socialist-oriented development, which is in line with national realities and global trends, he said.

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers the closing remarks at the 15th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on the morning of December 23. (Photo: VGP)

Forty years of the “Doi moi” cause, including notable contributions during the 13th Party Congress tenure, represent the crystallisation of the long process of persistent, continuous, and resolute efforts, as well as the national spirit and will of the Party, the State, and the people, yielding valuable theoretical and practical lessons for the Vietnamese people’s revolution in the new era.

The leader noted that throughout the 13th tenure, amid rapid and unpredictable global and regional changes, compounded by pandemics, natural disasters, climate change and geopolitical and geo-economic challenges, the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat have remained united, steadfast, self-reliant, and innovative, showing exceptional determination and efforts while issuing major strategic decisions and breakthrough policies, thereby enabling the country to fulfil the targets set by the 13th National Party Congress, and creating new momentum and development space for the nation.

General Secretary To Lam said that the Party Central Committee identified several strategic breakthroughs for the new revolutionary stage, including strong reform of institutional frameworks for development; stronger decentralisation and delegation of power; breakthrough in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; and the development of new production capacities and business models.

Priority will also be given to restructuring and improving the quality of human resources; developing high-quality manpower; and strongly reforming the personnel work, and encouraging and protecting dynamic and creative officials who dare to think, act and take responsibility for the common good. Socio-economic infrastructure, especially in transport, technology and energy, will continue to be completed and promoted, along with efforts to implement other key tasks, he added.

The Party Central Committee unanimously adopted the report on Party personnel affairs to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, and voted with a high level of concurrence to approve the personnel nominated to join the 14th Party Central Committee (both official and alternate members), as well as the personnel nominated for election to the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the key leadership positions of the Party and the State for the 2026–2031 tenure, to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress for consideration, decision, and election in accordance with the Party Statutes and regulations.

The Party Central Committee thoroughly discussed the contents related to preparations for, and the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, and assigned the Politburo to continue refining the preparations to ensure the Congress is organised successfully.

The 14th National Party Congress is an important political event of the Party and the nation, a historic milestone of the country in the Ho Chi Minh era, marking the convergence of the nation’s millennia-old civilisational traditions as it rises to enter a new era. Cadres, Party members, and the people are closely following the preparations, placing great attention and high expectations on the success of the Congress.

The Party General Secretary requested members of the Party Central Committee and all Party members nationwide to continue upholding their spirit and sense of responsibility, strictly implement and lead the effective implementation of the Resolution of the 13th Party Central Committee's 15th meeting, focus on well performing routine tasks, and urgently complete the remaining tasks to ensure that the 14th National Party Congress is a great success in line with the set programme and plan.

On behalf of those entrusted with nominations to the Party Central Committee and key leadership positions for the next tenure for consideration and decision by the 14th National Party Congress, the General Secretary expressed gratitude to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat for their trust and assignment of tasks, affirming the determination to continue working in unity and solidarity with a strong sense of responsibility and high effectiveness, worthy of the trust of the Party and the people.

In the lead-up to the New Year 2026, the Party chief requested members of the Party Central Committee to focus on leading and directing the review work of 2025 in a streamlined, substantive, economical, and effective manner, without creating pressure on grassroots-level units; to implement practical tasks so that the people can welcome the New Year 2026 in a joyful, safe, healthy, and happy atmosphere; and to promptly commence the tasks of 2026 and the work programme for the 2026–2031 tenure of each unit and locality.

