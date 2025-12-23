Ho Chi Minh City has 13 electoral units, electing 38 National Assembly deputies

Among 182 electoral units for the 16th National Assembly across the country, Ho Chi Minh City has 13 electoral units.

Chairman of the National Election Council and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man has signed and promulgated Resolution No. 85/NQ-HĐBCQG, which determines the number of electoral units, the list of electoral units and the number of National Assembly deputies to be elected in each electoral unit nationwide.

Accordingly, the total number of electoral units for the 16th National Assembly across the country is 182. The number of electoral units, their lists and the number of National Assembly (NA) deputies to be elected in each unit for all provinces and centrally run cities have been specifically determined.

Under the resolution, Ho Chi Minh City has 13 electoral units, with a total of 38 NA deputies to be elected.

The National Election Council and the election committees of provinces and centrally run cities are responsible for implementing this resolution in accordance with their assigned duties.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong