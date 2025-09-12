Ho Chi Minh City

Over 75,000 workers promoted to higher salary grades, skill level upgrades

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, in collaboration with the municipal Youth Union, held a review conference on their 2021–2025 joint initiatives and signed a new cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period on September 11.

hinh-1-4906-3140.jpg
The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union sign a new cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period. (Photo: SGGP)

Between 2021 and 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union successfully implemented a range of key tasks. These included patriotic emulation movements, campaigns promoting skilled and innovative labor, and programs aimed at helping young workers improve their technical skills, professional qualifications, and foreign language proficiency.

As a result of these efforts, more than 75,000 workers have received upgrades in skill levels and salary grades. Hundreds of outstanding young workers, engineers, union leaders, and youth representatives have also been honored with prestigious awards in recognition of their contributions.

In addition, support programs for young workers have continued to expand, reaching informal laborers, trade unions, and workers living in rental housing and dormitories. The total estimated value of these welfare and support efforts has exceeded VND2.343 trillion (US$88.8 million).

hinh-3-5199-4320.jpg
Outstanding individuals and collectives are honored at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union signed a new cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period. Key areas of focus include enhancing political and legal education, promoting professional industrial discipline, and strengthening political resilience among young workers.

The two sides also committed to expanding patriotic emulation movements, improving both the material and spiritual well-being of young workers, and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of young workers and their children.

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

75000 workers higher salary grades skill level upgrades Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn