Over 75,000 workers promoted to higher salary grades, skill level upgrades

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, in collaboration with the municipal Youth Union, held a review conference on their 2021–2025 joint initiatives and signed a new cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period on September 11.

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union sign a new cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period. (Photo: SGGP)

Between 2021 and 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union successfully implemented a range of key tasks. These included patriotic emulation movements, campaigns promoting skilled and innovative labor, and programs aimed at helping young workers improve their technical skills, professional qualifications, and foreign language proficiency.

As a result of these efforts, more than 75,000 workers have received upgrades in skill levels and salary grades. Hundreds of outstanding young workers, engineers, union leaders, and youth representatives have also been honored with prestigious awards in recognition of their contributions.

In addition, support programs for young workers have continued to expand, reaching informal laborers, trade unions, and workers living in rental housing and dormitories. The total estimated value of these welfare and support efforts has exceeded VND2.343 trillion (US$88.8 million).

Outstanding individuals and collectives are honored at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union signed a new cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period. Key areas of focus include enhancing political and legal education, promoting professional industrial discipline, and strengthening political resilience among young workers.

The two sides also committed to expanding patriotic emulation movements, improving both the material and spiritual well-being of young workers, and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of young workers and their children.

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh