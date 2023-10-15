Over 700 women nationwide join mass Aerobic performance

Over 700 women from clubs and centers of Ho Chi Minh and other cities and provinces nationwide this morning gathered in front of the Saigon Opera House in District 1 to join a mass Aerobic performance.

The event was co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and Ho Chi Minh City Gymnastics Federation responding to the movement “All people exercise their bodies following the example of great Uncle Ho”, promoting the movement "Each woman chooses a favorite sport to practice every day” and marking the 93rd anniversary of Vietnamese Women's Day (October 20).

The mass Aerobic performance contributes to promoting the movement of regular physical exercise in general and improving capacity and health in particular.

Attending the event were Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union (VWU) Trinh Thi Thanh, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy and more than 700 women from clubs and centers of Ho Chi Minh City and provinces Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Tien Giang, Tay Ninh, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long, Long An, Can Tho, Da Lat City of Lam Dong Province and Vung Tau City of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

On this occasion, the organizers also granted event medals and flowers to the sponsors of the program.

There are some photos and a video featuring this event on October 15 morning: