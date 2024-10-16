Over 700 plastics, rubber enterprises gather at VietnamPlas 2024

More than 700 plastics and rubber enterprises from 20 countries and territories globally attended the Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition (VietnamPlas 2024) on October 16.

A business introduce plastic product manufacturing technologies to visitors at the exhibition. (Photo: Minh Xuan)

This event aims to provide an opportunity for businesses to learn about and grasp advanced scientific and technological trends in the plastic and rubber industry towards automated and digitalized manufacturing and sustainable green transformation.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Vietnam is emerging as a center for plastic production in the region.

The domestic plastic industry is likely to benefit significantly from global trends and play an important role in efforts to provide new solutions for environmentally friendly plastic manufacturing solutions.

However, Vietnam is also facing significant challenges regarding environmental pollution from plastic waste.

Currently, Vietnam generates approximately 1.8 million tons of plastic waste annually, of which from 280,000 tons to 730,000 tons end up in the sea and only 27 percent is recycled by facilities and enterprises.

The VietnamPlas 2024 not only showcases sustainable recycling solutions but also displays a wide range of products, advanced and modern machines, quality materials and specialized additives.

The exhibition will last until October 18 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong