Over 30 international surgical experts gather in HCMC conference

The 21st annual science and technology conference, themed “Connecting International Surgical Experts,” (CISE 2025) was held at Binh Dan Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4-5.

This is a professional forum gathering leading surgical experts and scientists from around the world. It offers a platform for healthcare professionals to engage with leading experts, share experiences, and enhance medical knowledge. The event aims at improving surgical excellence and fostering international collaboration.

The conference attracted more than 1,500 delegates, including professors, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and healthcare experts. A total of over 230 speakers participated, including 32 specialists from countries such as the United States, France, Belgium, Italy, Greece, Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

In addition, the conference also received the attention and participation of more than 30 speakers from leading universities and medical institutions in Vietnam, such as Ho Chi Minh City Medicine and Pharmacy University, Hanoi Medical University, Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, Cho Ray Hospital, K Hospital, Hue Central Hospital, Heart Institute, Tu Du Hospital, Gia Dinh People's Hospital, and others.

This year's conference featured 320 presentations with 36 scientific sessions, focusing on the strengths of Binh Dan Hospital, including General Surgery, Thoracic and Vascular Surgery, Urology, Andrology, Anesthesia and Intensive Care, Oncology, Internal Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Infection Control, and Molecular Biology.

The conference also featured special surgical performances that were broadcast live from the operating room of Binh Dan Hospital, including endoscopic resection for early esophageal carcinoma and robot-assisted radical prostatectomy accompanied by professional consultations from international experts and the surgeons from Binh Dan Hospital. Attendees of the conference had an opportunity to observe and engage in direct discussions with the performing surgeons during these surgeries.

The 21st Science and Technology Conference of Binh Dan Hospital is a prestigious scientific forum that shares research achievements, promotes collaboration in the field of surgery, and contributes to the training of high-quality healthcare personnel. It focused on improving the quality of healthcare, especially in the surgical sector in Binh Dan Hospital and medical institutes nationwide, contributing to developing HCMC into a reputable medical center not only in Vietnam but also in Southeast Asia and Asia, Assoc. Prof. Tran Vinh Hung, Director of Binh Dan Hospital, said.

Assoc. Prof. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the 21st Scientific and Technological Conference of Binh Dan Hospital is an important surgical event for Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces.

The conference made clear Binh Dan Hospital's direction towards developing a high-tech healthcare model and its international integration. The participation and presentations by many leading professors and surgeons from prestigious medical universities around the world contributed to building the conference’s reputation. The event is a model of connection and collaboration that other hospitals in the city can refer to and replicate to enhance professional expertise in clinical practice and surgical training, the director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City added.

By Thanh Son—Translated by Kim Khanh