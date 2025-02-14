Travel

Over 2,100 international cruise tourists arrive in Phu Quoc

SGGPO

The 5-star cruise ship Aida Stella, carrying over 2,100 international passengers, arrived at Phu Quoc International Passenger Port on February 14.

International cruise tourists visits Phu Quoc City in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang. (Photo: SGGP)

Tourists from countries including Germany, Poland, Australia, Spain, Sweden, and more participated in a trip visiting Phu Quoc City’s popular attractions.

The authorities of Phu Quoc City have put the international passenger port in Duong Dong Ward into operation to ensure the safety of tourists and optimize the travel time from the ship to the mainland.

In addition, Phu Quoc City will receive the 5-star cruise ship Costa Serena, bringing over 5,000 international passengers on February 16, 17, and 20.

Vice Chairman of the Kien Giang Provincial People's Committee Le Trung Ho said that in the coming time, the province’s tourism sector will continue to focus on investing in upgrading infrastructure, hotel and resort systems, and entertainment areas, especially transportation infrastructure, airports, and seaports.

Phu Quoc has been selected to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2027. It is expected to attract many international visitors and provide an opportunity for the city to develop international conference tourism.

By Thanh Nhon—Translated by Kim Khanh

