Cam Ranh Port welcomes two international cruise ships

Tan Cang - Petro Cam Ranh Co., Ltd. partnered with travel agencies to welcome two cruise ships, Norwegian Spirit and Seven Seas Explorer, to Cam Ranh International Port on February 14.

At around 7 a.m., the two ships brought approximately 2,600 tourists to Khanh Hoa as part of their Vietnam coastal voyage. Bahamas-flagged Norwegian Spirit carried nearly 1,900 passengers on the Phu My (Ba Ria - Vung Tau) - Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa) - Hong Kong (China) route, while Marshall Islands-flagged Seven Seas Explorer transported 700 passengers on the Ho Chi Minh City - Cam Ranh - Coron (the Philippines) route.

Tourists explore various destinations in Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa.

Upon arrival, tourists explored in small groups, with some joining sightseeing tours in Nha Trang and others visiting The Arena Resort in Cam Ranh, exploring freely by shuttle bus, or shopping. Many also took excursions to Nui Chua National Park and Vinh Hy Bay in Ninh Thuan.

Both ships were set to depart Cam Ranh International Port later that afternoon.

By Truong Nhan – Translated by Thuy Doan

