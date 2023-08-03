Over 1,300 martial artists join Int’l Traditional Martial Arts Festival

The eighth International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts was opened at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square, Quy Nhon City in the Central province of Binh Dinh last night.

More than 1,300 masters, martial artists and trainees from 78 delegations of martial arts nationwide along with 16 international delegations from 14 countries attended the event.

The eighth International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts takes place from August 2 to August 5 comprising many events like the flame lighting ceremony from the Museum of Emperor Quang Trung, talk shows, performances of martial arts, tours to historical and cultural sites, martial arts clubs and schools, especially the cultural relic related to the Tay Son brothers, a photography exhibition featuring activities of the local martial art clubs and martial arts and so on.