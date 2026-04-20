Ho Chi Minh City

Over 1,000 volunteers join environmental protection efforts in Con Dao

SGGP

On April 19, in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City, more than 1,000 volunteers took part in environmental protection activities, contributing to the collection of tens of tons of waste along local coastlines.

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Volunteers participate in waste collection along coastal areas in Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

Within just three hours, the mission successfully cleared dozens of tons of waste from An Hai beach and several central coastal areas across the island.

Through this initiative, more than 1,000 participating volunteers sought to spread the message of environmental protection, calling on both residents and visitors to limit the use of plastic bags and non-biodegradable products; strictly implement waste sorting at source; and dispose of waste in designated places. These efforts aim to help maintain Con Dao as a green, clean, and beautiful destination.

The waste collection and environmental protection program in Con Dao Special Zone was organized in response to the nationwide campaign “Picking up Litter across the Country–Earth Day Vietnam 2026,” launched by the Vietnam Green Community.

On the same day, the People’s Committee of An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Vietnam Green Community and relevant units, organized a waste collection campaign to improve environmental sanitation. The event attracted nearly 500 volunteers from universities and colleges across the city.

Following the launch ceremony, volunteers were divided into groups and deployed to streets, alleys, and public parks in An Khanh Ward to collect waste, contributing to enhancing urban environmental quality and promoting civic responsibility within the community.

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Students also actively take part in waste collection activities. (Photo: SGGP)
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Armed forces in Con Dao actively participate in waste collection activities. (Photo: SGGP)
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The waste collection and environmental protection program in Con Dao Special Zone is held in response to the nationwide litter-picking campaign. (Photo: SGGP)
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Dozens of tons of waste have been collected, leaving beaches clean and restored. (Photo: SGGP)
By Quang Vu, Minh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

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volunteers environmental protection Con Dao Special Zone Picking up Litter across the Country–Earth Day Vietnam 2026 Vietnam Green Community

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