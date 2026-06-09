HCMC reaffirms core focus on schools and hospitals

HCMC leaders underscored Ho Chi Minh City’s long‑standing commitment to education and healthcare, pledging faster hospital completion, stronger health insurance supply chains, and expanded classroom capacity as central pillars of urban development.

Senior municipal officials met with voters in Phu Loi Ward on June 8, where residents raised concerns over healthcare services, education, public asset management, and local development following recent administrative boundary adjustments.

Chairman Vo Van Minh of the HCMC People's Council speaks at the meeting with voters in Phu Loi Ward

The meeting brought together a delegation of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council (Constituency No. 2), led by Chairman Vo Van Minh of the HCMC People's Council. Also attending were Vice Chairman Nguyen Huu Loi of the Binh Duong Ward People's Committee and Principal Ngo Minh Duc of Eastern International University.

Healthcare and education dominated voter concerns during the session.

Residents urged city authorities to accelerate the completion and operation of the long-delayed 1,500-bed general hospital to address growing demand for medical services. They also called for sustainable solutions to ensure a stable supply of medicines and medical equipment covered by the national health insurance system.

Voters further requested that the city review and repurpose surplus public assets left unused following the administrative merger. They stressed the need for effective reallocation plans to prevent facilities from deteriorating and to maximize the value of public resources.

Speaking on behalf of the People's Council delegation, Chairman Vo Van Minh praised the constructive and practical contributions made by voters.

He reaffirmed that the city continues to prioritize investment in healthcare and education, with particular attention to expanding classroom capacity, improving student-to-teacher ratios in densely populated areas, and enhancing the efficiency of public healthcare services.

Mr. Vo Van Minh noted that both sectors are central components of Ho Chi Minh City's proposed Special Urban Law, which is currently under development. Once approved, the legislation is expected to introduce new mechanisms aimed at addressing long-standing institutional and operational challenges, creating fresh momentum for the city's development.

Responding to the petitions raised at the meeting, the leader of the HCMC People's Council said all voter feedback would be compiled and forwarded to the relevant agencies for consideration and resolution. The issues will also be presented at the upcoming session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

By Duy Tran - Translated by Anh Quan