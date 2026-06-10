HCMC sees ASEAN local partnerships as key channel for regional cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with ASEAN localities.

During the third ASEAN Future Forum held in Hanoi, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, attended the ASEAN Mayors and Governors Conference and held bilateral meetings with Aung Naing Thu, Chief Minister of Myanmar's Yangon Region and Ngouv Sengkak, Deputy Governor of Cambodia's Siem Reap Province.

Through various discussion sessions, Ho Chi Minh City reaffirmed its strong interest in advancing modern, green, smart and inclusive urban development while actively seeking opportunities to connect with international partners and learn from global best practices.

As the city enters a new phase of development, Ho Chi Minh City considers cooperation with ASEAN localities an important avenue for expanding regional connectivity, exchanging experiences, and promoting substantive collaboration in areas such as green growth, innovation, digital transformation, tourism, logistics, and urban economic development.

These efforts are expected to contribute positively to peace, prosperity, and inclusive growth across the ASEAN Community.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (3rd, R) and Siem Reap Deputy Governor Ngouv Sengkak (4th, R) pose for a commemorative photo with delegates during their meeting. (Photo: SNV)

During his meeting with Yangon Region Chief Minister Aung Naing Thu, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City highly values cooperation with Myanmar's localities, particularly Yangon, which possesses significant development potential. Leveraging strengths in trade, services, tourism, logistics, smart urban development, and the green transition, Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to share experiences and explore practical opportunities for cooperation to deepen ties between the two localities.

In discussions with Siem Reap Deputy Governor Ngouv Sengkak, the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee noted that following the expansion of the city's development space, Ho Chi Minh City aims to build upon and further enhance existing cooperation foundations while exploring new areas of collaboration aligned with the evolving development needs and potential of both sides.

He proposed that the two localities strengthen information exchanges and promote cooperation in tourism, trade, investment, education, healthcare, and people-to-people exchanges.

Such initiatives would help deepen the friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia while contributing to greater solidarity and shared prosperity within the ASEAN Community, said Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong