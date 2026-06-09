HCMC People’s Council reviews social welfare policies

A delegation of the 11th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council representing Constituency No. 2 met with voters in Phu An and Chanh Hiep wards on June 9, outlining key agenda items.

The delegation included Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Nguyen Huu Loi, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Ward; and Ngo Minh Duc, Rector of the Eastern International University.

Voters attend the meeting with delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council in Phu An and Chanh Hiep wards on June 9.

During the working session, voters expressed strong support for the policy of streamlining and reorganizing residential neighborhoods. They also called for support policies for individuals who will no longer hold positions following the administrative restructuring process.

They raised concerns about urban infrastructure and environmental management, urging authorities to promptly review and resolve flooding hotspots ahead of the rainy season. The delegates also called for continued efforts to address the issue of tangled telecommunications cables along major roads to improve urban aesthetics and public safety.

Many praised the installation of security cameras and recommended expanding the system to additional areas.

A voter speaks at the meeting, raising concerns and recommendations on social welfare policies, urban infrastructure and public services.

Leaders of the People’s Committees of Phu An and Chanh Hiep wards responded to issues raised by voters that fell under the jurisdiction of local authorities.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh acknowledged the voters’ opinions and provided information on the agenda of the upcoming third session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, exchanges views with voters from Phu An and Chanh Hiep wards during the meeting.

The council will consider several social welfare measures, including resolutions on allowances and financial support for part-time grassroots workers, mechanisms to promote social housing investment, and policies to support public bus passengers.

The council is also expected to review investment proposals for several large-scale projects to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

By Duy Tran- Translated by Huyen Huong