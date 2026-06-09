HCMC People’s Council reviews social welfare policies

The delegation included Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Nguyen Huu Loi, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Ward; and Ngo Minh Duc, Rector of the Eastern International University.
During the working session, voters expressed strong support for the policy of streamlining and reorganizing residential neighborhoods. They also called for support policies for individuals who will no longer hold positions following the administrative restructuring process.
They raised concerns about urban infrastructure and environmental management, urging authorities to promptly review and resolve flooding hotspots ahead of the rainy season. The delegates also called for continued efforts to address the issue of tangled telecommunications cables along major roads to improve urban aesthetics and public safety.
Many praised the installation of security cameras and recommended expanding the system to additional areas.
Leaders of the People’s Committees of Phu An and Chanh Hiep wards responded to issues raised by voters that fell under the jurisdiction of local authorities.
Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh acknowledged the voters’ opinions and provided information on the agenda of the upcoming third session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council.
The council will consider several social welfare measures, including resolutions on allowances and financial support for part-time grassroots workers, mechanisms to promote social housing investment, and policies to support public bus passengers.
The council is also expected to review investment proposals for several large-scale projects to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.