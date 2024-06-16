Over 1,000 people join International Yoga Day 2024 in Binh Duong

The 10th International Yoga Day in 2024 took place in Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province this morning, with a participation of more than 1,000 people.

The participants included yoga trainers, instructors and members of clubs, facilities and businesses engaged in yoga activities across the province.

Among the attendees were Consul General of India to Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi and his spouse, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Duong Province Nguyen Loc Ha, Head of Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Binh Duong Nguyen Thi My Hang, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Duong Province Bui Huu Toan, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Duong Province cum Head of the International Yoga Day Organization Committee Cao Van Chong.

Over 1,000 people join the 10th International Day of Yoga 2024 in Binh Duong Province.

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga every year. Since then, June has been designated as yoga month, celebrated with numerous activities worldwide, including those in Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, the Consul General of India to Ho Chi Minh City stated that the International Day of Yoga celebration aimed at highlighting the people-to-people exchange between Vietnam and India.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Duong Province Nguyen Loc Ha expected that the International Day of Yoga would continue to be held annually, enriching the local cultural and sporting activities as well as promoting to international friends the images of a dynamic and hospitable province.

This event is one of the practical activities contributing to enhancing and deepening the cooperative and friendly relationship between Binh Duong Province and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City as well as between the people of both countries in general, bringing a playground to connect members from yoga centers, clubs as well ass yoga lovers and practitioners across the province.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong